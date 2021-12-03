Zacks Investment Research Lowers IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Sell

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

IQE Company Profile

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

