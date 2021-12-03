Zacks Investment Research Lowers PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Sell

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $551.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

