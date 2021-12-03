Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Buy

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.