Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Buy

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.