Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

