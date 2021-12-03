Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,549.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. Zalando has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
