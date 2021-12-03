Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,549.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. Zalando has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

