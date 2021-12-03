Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $81,840.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $80,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

