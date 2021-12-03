ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.07 million and $604.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00189321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003352 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00616351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068516 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.