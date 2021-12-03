Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MRK traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $73.19. 181,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

