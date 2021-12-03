Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 278,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,613,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

