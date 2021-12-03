Zhang Financial LLC Buys 533 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

VT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,235. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

