Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,887. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

