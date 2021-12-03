Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

