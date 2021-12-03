Zhang Financial LLC Invests $1.09 Million in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,197,000.

NYSEARCA BKAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

