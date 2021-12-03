Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Get Zhihu alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Zhihu stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after buying an additional 823,979 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,722,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zhihu (ZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.