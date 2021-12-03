Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.