Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $12.08. Zogenix shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 4,727 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621.

