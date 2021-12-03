Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $192.00 and last traded at $194.94, with a volume of 45909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.71.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

