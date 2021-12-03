ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,651 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

ZI stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

