zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €365.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

A number of analysts recently commented on ZO1 shares. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($443.18) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -641.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €479.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €369.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €150.60 ($171.14) and a fifty-two week high of €491.80 ($558.86).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

