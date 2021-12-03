Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zovio by 228.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zovio by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

