ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $906,956.55 and $8.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

