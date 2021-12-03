Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

