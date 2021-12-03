Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 24,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,913 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $19.81.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zuora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

