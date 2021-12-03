Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNGA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Zynga has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

