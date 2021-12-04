$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. 22,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

