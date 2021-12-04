-$0.07 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 335,847 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Athersys has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.03.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

