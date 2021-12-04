-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.44.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.