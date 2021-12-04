$0.38 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TGLS. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 313,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,447. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.