$0.52 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
