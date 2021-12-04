$0.52 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

