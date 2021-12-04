$0.83 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.82. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.10. 136,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

