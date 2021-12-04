-$0.84 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.