-$0.87 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $76.59. 3,025,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

