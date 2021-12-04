$0.88 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

