$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

