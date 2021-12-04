$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

