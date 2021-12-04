$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 285,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,650. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.