$10.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $10.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.64 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,741. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

