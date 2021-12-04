$106.26 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $106.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $363.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.16 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

CLAR stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.06. 217,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 248.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

