10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) versus IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Head to Head Survey

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This table compares 10x Genomics and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 10x Genomics and IsoPlexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 51.55 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -32.61 IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 10x Genomics and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $174.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.86%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats 10x Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.