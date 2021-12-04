$11.37 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

