11,911 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,645 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Shares of ITRI opened at $61.14 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

