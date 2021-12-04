131,150 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,410,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.