1,539,601 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,539,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

