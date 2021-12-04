$16.27 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report sales of $16.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

VAPO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 241,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

