$170.57 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $170.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

