$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.06 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

