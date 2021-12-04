$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $2.17. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

