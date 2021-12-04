$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $20.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.65 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 60,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

