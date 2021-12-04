21,360 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

SCVL opened at $38.63 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

